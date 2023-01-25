LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas couple found were found dead in Death Valley National Park earlier this month died from an apparent murder-suicide, according to the news release from the National Park Service.

The elderly couple identified as 73-year-old Paul Fisher and 72-year-old Mary Fisher was found on Jan. 13, 2023.

The release said Paul Fisher called the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had just killed his wife and intended to kill himself because his wife was suffering from chronic health conditions. He told the 911 operator where their bodies could be found.

If you are in crisis, you can contact 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, or going online to 988lifeline.org. Services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.