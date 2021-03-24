Las Vegas couple continues community support, collecting hundreds of donations for Easter holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many continue to struggle across Las Vegas after a year of economic hardships, one couple is making it their mission to help others make ends meet for the Easter holiday.

8 News Now first met Jim and Julie Danner back in November 2020, when they delivered Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families in need.

Now, they’re turning their attention to the Easter holiday and calling on the community for help.

“People are still in need,” Julie said. “People are still in a lot of need.”

The Danners are gathering over 400 meals and around 1200 holiday baskets for kids and families, but they need everyone’s input to make it happen.

“There are hundreds and thousands of people in this community helping each other,” Jim said, ”doing what they can.”

They said they have hope for these next few months, as COVID-19 cases decline and businesses open, but many are still trying to get back on their feet. This is why they want to assist others in any way they can manage.

“Even if they could manage it, but it would leave them $10 in their account,” Julie said of those in need. “We would rather give them that stuff, so they would have $10 in their account.”

If anyone in the valley is looking for ways to help, consider starting with food or extra change.

“I don’t care if you donate a dollar, as long as you get it to us,” Julie said. “And we can use it to take care of families around town.”

The Danners will use any donation they receive to make a true difference in the world.

“We never judge, and we just try to help whenever we can,” Julie concluded, “and we just hope what we are doing is enough.”

To learn more about Jim and Julie Danner’s efforts in Las Vegas, visit their community Facebook page here.

If you can’t donate monetarily, the Danners are also looking for volunteers to pick up and drop off donations. For more information, contact Julie at JulieDanner@outlook.com.

Interested parties can also donate using the following options:

Paypal : juliedanner@outlook.com

: juliedanner@outlook.com Zelle : juliedanner@outlook.com

: juliedanner@outlook.com Venmo : @JulieDanner61816

: @JulieDanner61816 CashApp: $juliedanner61816

You can also visit the Amazon Wishlist here.