Las Vegas couple accused of tax evasion in connection with ‘sleep lab’ fraud scheme

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas couple accused of tax evasion in connection with a “Las Vegas Sleep Lab” fraud scheme made their initial court appearances on Wednesday.

Oganes Berberyan, 63, and Valentina Zemlyak, 63, are charged with evading federal income taxes for 2014-2016, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada. They face a June 22 trial.

Each could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $750,000 fine.

A co-defendant, Armen Magzanyan, 43, is facing charges that could result in a maximum sentence of 190 years in prison and a fine of $4.25 million.

Magzanyan operated GR8SLEEP.com, d/b/a Las Vegas Sleep Lab, which claimed to conduct monitored sleep studies, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chio for the District of Nevada. As part of a fraudulent scheme, Las Vegas Sleep Lab billed a health insurance company more than $5 million, claiming to have performed hundreds of sleep studies. But it did not actually provide any of those services.

A health insurance company caught up in the scheme paid more than $1.8 million to Las Vegas Sleep Lab.

Magzanyan is considered a fugitive and a warrant remains outstanding for his arrest. He also goes by the names Arman Magzanyan and Arman Magz. Anyone with information on Magzanyan’s whereabouts should contact local law enforcement offices, the IRS Criminal Investigation by calling 702-868-5093, or the FBI by calling 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or at TIPS.FBI.GOV.

According to court documents, Berberyan and Zemlyak evaded taxes by having bank accounts in business names pay their personal expenses directly, including approximately $1.14 million in payments towards the purchase of real property and mortgage payments. They had a joint taxable income greater than the amount they reported to the IRS in 2014-2016.

Magzanyan has been charged with three counts of mail fraud, three counts of health care fraud, nine counts of monetary transactions in criminally deprived property, and two counts of attempted evasion of tax assessment.