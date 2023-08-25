LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas couple is accused of kidnapping a man in a U-Haul van and robbing him at gunpoint in February, police documents said.

On Feb. 20, 2023, at around 12:30 a.m., the victim called the police to report a robbery at a gas station in the 2300 block of North Rancho Drive. He told police he was robbed at gunpoint by two people, later identified as Cheylee Kessee, 23; and her boyfriend Kashon Glass, 37.

According to the report, the victim told police that he met Kessee in January, where they exchanged phone numbers and texted periodically. At around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Kessee texted the victim, told him she had a “vehicle” and asked if he wanted to hang out.

The report stated Kessee and the victim met at the gas station on North Rancho Drive at around 11:30 p.m. Kessee was driving a U-Haul cargo van.

Kashon Glass and Cheylee Kessee. (LVMPD)

The victim told police that when he entered the U-Haul, Kessee told him she was charging him $250 for “full service.” He told her he did not know what that meant, and Kessee replied they could have sex and the price “included the room.”

According to the report, the victim told Kessee he did not have the money, then asked Kessee if she could drive him to Sante Fe Station for $30. She agreed to take him for $40.

Kessee started driving northbound on Rancho Drive before turning on Ricky Avenue. The victim asked Kessee why they were turning, telling her he wanted to go to Santa Fe Station. She told him she “needed to grab something,” the report stated.

At one point, Kessee parked the U-Haul, at which point Glass approached, opened the passenger door, and pointed a gun at the victim, demanding all of his money.

The victim gave Glass his money, at which point Glass told the victim to unlock his phone, slapping the victim when he accidentally put the wrong code in.

According to the report, the victim unlocked the phone before he pushed Glass and ran away. The victim told police that Glass got into the U-Haul and he and Kessee drove away.

Using surveillance video, police were able to find the license plate of the U-Haul. The report stated that it was rented by a “Kareem Brown,” which was later found to be an alias of Glass.

On Thursday, Aug. 17 at around 11:45 a.m., detectives saw Kessee and Glass at a motel in the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard. When police attempted to call out to them, they barricaded themselves inside a room and refused to leave.

This was after the two allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint, taking his boss’ briefcase, and attempted to falsely cash checks under the boss’ name on Aug. 15.

LVMPD SWAT units responded to the scene and took the two into custody at around 4 p.m.

According to the report, Kessee told police that she remembered renting a U-Haul, but could not remember when. When asked further questions, she requested a lawyer.

Glass told police that his “friend” Kareem rented a U-Haul and allowed him and Kessee to borrow it. He told police he “goes to a lot of gas stations” and did not know any information about the incident.

Kessee and Glass were both booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where they face the following charges:

Robbery with use of a deadly weapon

Kidnapping in the first degree

Coercion with force or threat of force

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the first degree

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to coerce

The two also face charges of obtaining and using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, possessing stolen property, and possessing a person’s ID to commit forgery for the Aug. 15 incident.

On Friday, the two were being held at CCDC without bail. Preliminary hearings for both were scheduled for Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.