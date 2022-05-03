LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore was involved in a car accident Monday night and was injured, according to her campaign team.

A statement said that Fiore was taken to UMC Trauma where it was found that she suffered a concussion, several broken bones, and contusions. She was released from the hospital early Tuesday morning and is expected to make a complete recovery.

“We would like to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Fire for their quick response to the Councilwoman’s police call,” the statement also read.