Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore announces run for governor

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore announces she will run for governor. This image is from her campaign video.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore announced Tuesday she will run for the Nevada governor’s office. She is now among a handful of Republicans who have already jumped into the race for the GOP nomination in an attempt to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Fiore who made the announcement during a news conference with her attorney released an “in-your-face” video announcing her candidacy.

In the video, she announces a “three shot plan” that calls for ending vaccine mandates, banning critical race theory, and stopping voter fraud. She vowed to never stop fighting for the people she represents.

Fiore, a controversial figure, has recently been in the news over a dispute with fellow councilmember Victoria Seaman, who said Fiore bullied her. Earlier this year, Fiore relinquished the post of mayor pro team after making “racially charged” remarks at the Clark County Republican Convention.

Other Republicans in the governor’s race are Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, former Senator Dean Heller, venture capitalist Guy Nohra and former professional boxer Joey Gilbert.

The primary is scheduled for June 2022 and election day is in November 2022.