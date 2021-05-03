Las Vegas Convention Center to offer drive-through COVID-19 vaccines starting May 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The county’s first large-scale drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open on Tuesday, May 4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the drive-through will operate Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be able to administer 1,000 vaccines daily. People will be able to receive either a first or second dose.

Appointments can be made at this link.

“We are committed to increasing access and providing as many opportunities for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as possible,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

As of April 29, there have been 875,083 COVID-19 doses initiated, 634,393 doses completed, and a total of 1,454,321 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Clark County. To date, 47% of Clark County’s eligible population (people 16 years of age and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to Clark County guidelines, once 60% of the population has received one dose of the vaccine, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be removed. To reach that threshold, about 1,097,955 people locally will need to get their first dose of the vaccine.

“Our goal is to be one of the most vaccinated communities in the country, and we hope people will take advantage of this new resource at the Convention Center and the drive-thru that will be available starting next week at Texas Station,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The Las Vegas Convention Center site is located at 3150 Paradise Road. Drive-through services can be accessed be entering through the Bronze Lot off Paradise Road and Sierra Vista Drive.

The Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site will close May 5, and large-scale clinic operations will focus on the Las Vegas Convention Center site. An additional six-week drive-through location will open at Texas Station on May 11.