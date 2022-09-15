LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting on September 16, The Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con will be taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Hall South 1 for the first time since 2019.

Costumes and cosplays are permitted and even encouraged, though all props must be checked by Amazing Comic Con staff and live steel and projectiles are not allowed.

A variety of artists, exhibitors, and comic book vendors from across the valley and the country will be in attendance. Panels and events will be held on the main stage throughout the weekend. The full list of programming can be found on the Amazing Con website.

Guests at the event will include:

Garth Ennis, the creator of “The Boys”

James Tynion IV, “Batman” writer

Maile Flanagan, “Naruto” voice actor

Veronica Taylor, “Pokemon” voice actor

Many more!

Tickets can be purchased online at this website or at the door, with single-day tickets starting at $25, and 3-day admission starting at $60. Children ten and under are free.

The convention hours are as follows:

Friday, September 16 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday night, the convention will hold a costume contest in the Main Theatre Room, starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until approximately 8:30 p.m.