Las Vegas Convention Center expects business to recover as restrictions loosen, more vaccinated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The $980 million Las Vegas Convention Center expansion is getting closer to being ready for the public however major conventions have yet to return to Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority shared never before seen pictures and videos of the convention center’s new wing on Tuesday. The pictures showed the Boring Company’s terminals for its underground people mover and the various event space floor plans inside the center.

During its meeting, the LVCVA board approved several events for the second half of the year including the Life is Beautiful festival and PBR World Finals.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill believes increased access to the vaccine will help Las Vegas return to normal.

“I think we have the opportunity to open everything back up. People can start to make their own choices and we can get back the convention industry back. We can get our tourism and hospitality back and really be close to back as normal.”

In preparation for the return of summer or fall conventions and events, Hill says they are slowly bringing back staff members.

Even though some of the big events are in downtown Las Vegas, Mayor Carolyn Goodman says more heads in beds benefits the entire valley.