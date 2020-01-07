Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, other projects fuel future of area’s growth

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2020 Consumer Electronics Show will draw an estimated 175,000 people to Las Vegas. Exhibitions like this are driving the expansion of the convention center and other projects, which all play a big role on the future of this area.

On the north end of the Strip, the construction projects are hard to miss. Paul Garcia, director of operations at rental company LVC Exotics, noted they’ve noticed the changes for the past few years.

“It has changed a lot. I think everyone is going to want to compete and bring traffic down this way.” He revealed some are worried about the rising rent but hopes all the changes, like the convention center expansion, will bring more business. “We have all the conventioneers on the way down to the convention. We have our cars displayed on Las Vegas Boulevard. It is a great attraction.”

The expansion is one of the biggest projects of the year for Las Vegas.

“Look at the slates of new projects for 2020,” said Garcia, “it is led by the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.”

Major shows like CES are influencing the growth. Anthony Curtis of LasVegasAdvisor.com said this should help bring life back to the north end of the Strip.

“It has a lot to do with the opening of the convention center, new projects coming in to take advantage of that,” Curtis noted. It has to do with former dead projects coming back to life. You know, the former Fountain Bleu going to be the Drew you know Resorts World.”

New restaurants and new hotels are in the works, like the Majestic, across from the new convention center. They’ve opted to not have gaming.

Curtis explained anything being created without gambling is working to acquire the spending from the convention. He also said with the expansion, we can expect to see even more projects pop up in this area soon.