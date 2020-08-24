Las Vegas Convention Center awarded top accreditation by worldwide cleaning industry trade association

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) has been awarded the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR facility accreditation by ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association. This council is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry.

The GBAC program is considered the gold standard for safe facilities. The program was designed to control the risks associated with infectious agents, including the virus responsible for COVID-19.

The LVCC was the first facility in Nevada to receive the accreditation.

ISSA introduced the GBAC STAR™ accreditation program earlier this year as the industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation.

To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, the LVCC was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious accreditation, which demonstrates our commitment to health and safety as we work toward reopening our doors,” says Brian Yost, chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

The LVCC is among a growing group of convention centers, arenas, and public venues in the nation to achieve accreditation, ensuring that employees are trained with best work practices, protocols, procedures, and systems for biorisk prevention and containment.

“While this has been a challenging time, the meetings and conventions industry in Las Vegas is resilient. This is a significant first step toward ensuring the safety of our operations in this new environment,” added Yost.

The GBAC STAR accreditation is also ideal for facilities such as offices, restaurants, hotels, airports, stadiums, and other public venues of all sizes.

“Accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers, and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to deliver clean and healthy environments that are safe for business,” said Patricia Olinger, Executive Director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council.

The LVCVA also developed a comprehensive plan for a new system of cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. The plan was developed in collaboration with health officials and key stakeholders after extensive, thoughtful research on health and safety protocols and industry best practices.

To learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation, visit www.gbac.org.

For more information about the Las Vegas Convention Center, visit www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.