LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 90-year-old mother and her daughter claim that two unlicensed contractors abandoned the projects they were hired and paid to do.

Roberta Carlson and her daughter Roxanee had contacted an unlicensed contractor to perform mold remediation at their home in Las Vegas in 2021. They told 8 News Now that the contractor then brought in another unlicensed contractor, and told the family they also had plumbing problems.

Carlson and her daughter claim that both those contractors, Drew’s Plumbing and A+ Protech LLC, abandoned the projects they were hired to do.

Since April 2021, the construction forced the family to live out of their casita without running water. After seeing a report on 8 News Now, they reached out to the Nevada State Contractors Board for help.

In December 2022, Nevada State Contractors Board along with numerous volunteer licensed contractors started repairing the home. The volunteers repaired all three bathrooms, numerous wiring issues, and missing drywall, and removed more than 40 rats from the home. In May 2023 the home is finally safe and livable again.

Las Vegas contractors help fix 90-year-old’s home after unlicensed contractors gut place (KLAS)

The Nevada State Contractors Board wants to remind residents to check before they hire any contractors to work on their projects. Residents can do so here.

Another few things to do is to make sure to get at least three bids on any project and don’t pay it all upfront. Assembly Bill 39 is a bill in the works that will prohibit upfront payments to contractors. It has been referred to the committee.