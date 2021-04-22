Las Vegas contestant will make appearance on ‘The Price is Right’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will be well-represented tomorrow on the popular game show “The Price is Right.” Summerlin’s Gregory Carroll was selected to be a contestant.

8 News Now connected with him Thursday about the amazing experience.

“It was a big challenge because they ask you, ‘How would you act when they call you to come down?’ So, all you can do is put your hands in the air like you just don’t care, and just basically go crazy, and they pick you from your enthusiasm,” Carroll explained. “I didn’t put a lot of thought into it. I went for the experience, and it was more than what I expected.”

He says it’s his favorite CBS show, and his friend signed him up months ago.

Carroll was very nervous but grateful for the opportunity. He hopes Las Vegas will watch and cheer him on.

The episode airs Friday, April 23, on Channel 8.