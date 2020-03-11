Las Vegas construction trade show goes on as planned despite coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus isn’t stopping some 130,000 people from attending the biggest construction trade show in North America. CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 is in Las Vegas and opened Wednesday.

The trade show only happens once every three years and it’s a big event for companies in North America. There are more than 2,500 companies attending the event and seeing some of the latest and greatest construction equipment.

CONEXPO is hard to miss. There are numerous cranes towering over the Las Vegas Strip near Sahara Boulevard and at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Some businesses based in Asia canceled due to travel restrictions but were replaced with other exhibitors.

Hand sanitizer stations have been set up for the attendees and exhibitors. There is also a campaign to promote a no hand shake policy and use stickers and pins instead.

The trade show runs until Saturday.