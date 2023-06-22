LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Tuesday afternoon, an apartment building under construction in the southwest Las Vegas valley caught fire. Two days later, the fire has flared back up again.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, a fire broke out at an apartment complex by TRU Development at 8030 W. Maule Avenue near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Southern Beltway, shutting down the majority of the 215 freeway for several hours.

The Clark County Fire Department declared the building a total loss.

Wind gusts of between 20 to 25 mph from the southwest were reported near the scene.

The fire was declared to be a second-alarm fire once crews arrived.

Fire in southwest Las Vegas (CCFD)-1

Fire investigation at Buffalo near 215 late Tuesday evening on June 20, 2023 (KLAS)

Nevada State Police near the scene of building fire in southwest valley along Buffalo Drive and South 215 on June 20, 2023.(NSP)

Fire investigation at Buffalo near 215 Wednesday morning on June 21, 2023 (KLAS)

Fire investigation at Buffalo near 215 Thursday morning on June 22, 2023 (KLAS)

At least 75 fire personnel responded to the scene, battling the blaze well into Wednesday morning. One firefighter was taken to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews said they expect the fire to smoke and smolder for the next few days.

On Wednesday morning, more than 12 hours later, the fire was still burning.

A decision was made by Clark County Fire to allow the buildings to burn in a controlled manner, 8 News Now reported on Wednesday night.

Thursday morning, the fire flared up once again, 37 hours after the initial flames.

The complex was to house more than 600 local families in its apartments.

Initial reports indicated that the fire was coming from the roof, but the cause of the fire has not been determined.