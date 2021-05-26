Las Vegas company’s electric vehicle fleet elevates local, tourist experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas company is hoping to be part of the transformation of transportation in the valley. Kaptyn unveiled its operations and goal to become the largest privately-owned local electric vehicle fleet.

The company says electric cars are the way of the future and wants to use them to enhance how you get around town.

Kaptyn currently has 100 vehicles, including Tesla’s models S and X. They plan on growing that fleet by 10 vehicles per week.

The operation allows a user to book an electric vehicle with a driver, which provides an enhanced ride while running with the most advanced air filtration system.

The fleet is currently staged at terminals one and three at McCarran International Airport, as well as locations on and off the Strip, like the Bellagio, The Cosmopolitan and Red Rock Casino.

Rates are governed by the Nevada Transportation Authority and will set you back between $42 and $55.

Andrew Meyers, CEO of Kaptyn, says he’s looking to hire drivers and expand their current 175 full-time staff.

“Our mission by employing full-time drivers and bringing in these new sustainable, premium electric vehicles, we think the combination of those two creates more of a customer experience elevation,” said Meyers. “And what better market to launch and be headquartered in than Las Vegas.”

The electric vehicles are currently available around the valley. There are future plans for Kaptyn to expand to Southern California and Florida.

To book a ride with Kaptyn, click here.