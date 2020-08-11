Las Vegas company recalling 200,000 pounds of meat, poultry products

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas company is recalling 200,000 pounds of meat and poultry products due to mislabeling and undeclared allegerans.

According to a news release from U.S. Department of Agriculture the meat products may contain milk, wheat, soy, peanuts or oysters. In addition, the may also contain MSG, sesame products, or sulfites, which are not declared on the product labels.

The products were distributed for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants nationwide.

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 6, 2019 through Aug. 6, 2020. This spreadsheet contains a list of the products subject to recall. The products bear the establishment number “EST. 20783” or “P-20783” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered by a food inspection service during routine label reviews, when they found that one or more allergens were not listed on labels for various products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.