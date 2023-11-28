LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Over 100 families in Las Vegas will receive free and fresh-cut Christmas trees this holiday season.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has partnered with Liberty Baptist Church for its annual Christmas Experience.

The event will be held at 6501 West Lake Mead Boulevard on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 150 families will receive a free Christmas tree at the event.

Food trucks, games, and activities for the families will take place at the event. Santa Claus is also expected to visit the church.