LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In the wake of the terrorist attack in Israel, Jewish Nevada, the Israeli-American council, and several other state organizations came together for a community event in support of Israel.

There have been pro-Israel rallies across the Las Vegas valley over the past few days.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo announced Monday that he would lower the flags to half-staff and light the State Capitol building blue in honor of the victims of the terror attacks in Israel.

Temple Beth Sholom near Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive hosted a rally on Monday with over 300 people in attendance.

Local Israeli leaders along with state senators, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahil, and Governor Lombardo spoke to those in attendance.

“My heart has been heavy in thinking of the hundreds of lives lost and the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who have been impacted and displaced,” Lombardo shared.

Sheriff McMahill ensured the safety of Las Vegans during a turbulent time.

“We are fully committed to addressing the concern and ensuring the safety of our community,” Sheriff Kevin McMahill said. “We have mobilized resources and plans to bolster safety at every community event including tonight’s gathering.”

Host of the event, Stefanie Tuzman with Jewish Nevada told 8 News Now that it’s vital the Jewish Israeli community come together and make their presence known during a time of such destruction and turmoil.

“Anyway, we can get out into the community and show that we are here and that we are not backing down and thrive in the end,” she added.

As for others in the community, many feel helpless being so far away but hope their support transcends.

“I think there is strength in coming together. Hopefully, they can feel it as it is the least, we can do,” Las Vegas resident, Benny Klafter explained.