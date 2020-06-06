Las Vegas community honors Pastor Fowler with car parade, special service this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas community is coming together this weekend to commemorate the life of Dr. Robert E. Fowler Sr.

Well-known to the community, he had served at Victory Missionary Baptist Church as senior pastor since 1996.

Dr. Fowler had passed away in his sleep on May 19.

Victory Baptist Church and the community paid tribute to him with a parade on Saturday, and will continue to celebrate his life with a special service planned Sunday.

The car parade began with a prayer in the parking lot at Texas Station Casino.

The church asked everyone participating to follow the guidelines for social distancing for health and safety purposes.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., Victory will be live streaming a video tribute to Dr. Fowler on its website, Victory Church Las Vegas app and the Empowering Victory Facebook page.

“Pastor Fowler was a spiritual leader for our congregation and the community in Nevada and throughout this country,” Victory Baptist Church Associate Pastor Vincent Jordan said.

Dr. Fowler was actively engaged with the community. One of his final meetings was with Governor Steve Sisolak, virtually encouraging Nevadans to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.