Las Vegas community gathers to mourn the loss of DMX

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday evening, the Las Vegas community honored the life of a rap king. DMX passed away on Friday after suffering from a heart attack a week earlier.

New Era Las Vegas held a vigil to celebrate one of hip-hop’s most iconic voices.

The vigil took place at the Martin Luther King statue, near MLK and Carey, and was meant to bring the community together to honor an artist that meant so much to so many, especially within the Black community.

People gathered in a meet-and-greet setting where the rapper’s music is played. It was followed by a ceremony later on where those who wanted to speak, shared the impact the rapper had on their lives.

DMX, began his rapping career in the late 1990s and released his debut album, twenty-three years ago. However, throughout the years he had a long struggle with drug addiction and legal battles that took center stage.

The host of Sunday night’s event, Minister Stretch Sander of New Era Las Vegas, shared his thoughts on the artists life and legacy and what he means to him.

“We can’t grab a musician or a leader and find a perfect human being. There’s always going to be something where people will say, he is this an II think that DMX had a pure heart and he meant well,” Minister Sanders said. “A lot of the music today, has been commercialized and so the music doesn’t speak to the conditions reflected in the community.”

The rapper’s family released a statement in which they said DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, “was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart, and we cherish the times we spent with him.”