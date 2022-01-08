Las Vegas community gathered in support of law enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds came out Saturday afternoon to recognize the men and women protecting the public for Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The annual event was held at Police Memorial Park, located at 3250 Metro Academy Way.

“It’s a great way for us to walk around and meet our brothers and sisters in blue to thank them for being there because we all do this because we love our community,” said Lt. Bryan Zink, the Public Information Officer for Clark County School District Police Department.

Police from around the valley, U.S. Marshals, and troopers were all in attendance, highlighting their jobs while many recognized their efforts to protect our community.

Credit: (KLAS-TV)

“We all do this because we love working together. It’s just a great way for the community to come together and celebrate law enforcement on such a beautiful day,” Zink added

Officers said this allows the community to see them in a positive light. Many of the public’s interactions with law enforcement are typical during their darkest moments when they need service.