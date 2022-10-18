LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Desert Shores community already has an abundance of water with its beautiful lakes, however now it needs to cut back on turf usage.

Nevada law requires the removal of decorative grass in the Las Vegas valley by the end of 2026.

The law was signed by Governor Steve Sisolak in 2021 due to low water levels at Lake Mead and the ongoing drought.

According to the Desert Shores community website, the association is working with the Southern Nevada Water Authority on what they can keep or change.

Nevada law requires the removal of decorative grass in the valley by the end of 2026. The law was signed by Governor Steve Sisolak in 2021 due to low water levels at Lake Mead and ongoing drought. (KLAS)

Nevada law requires the removal of decorative grass in the valley by the end of 2026. The law was signed by Governor Steve Sisolak in 2021 due to low water levels at Lake Mead and ongoing drought. (KLAS)

Nevada law requires the removal of decorative grass in the valley by the end of 2026. The law was signed by Governor Steve Sisolak in 2021 due to low water levels at Lake Mead and ongoing drought. (KLAS)

Margo Quinones has lived in the Desert Shores community for over 20 years.

“Desert Shores, the community here just sprung it up on us, they did not advise us that it was coming, and they received the mandate from the city,” said Quinones. “If they had informed us then, there wouldn’t be such an uproar. People were very upset, you get a letter all of the sudden saying this is your share, and you’re like what?”

On the Desert Shores community website, the association acknowledged this conversion would mean tough circumstances for their residents including a special payment assessment of $1,600 for single-family homes and $800 for condos.

“I think it’s a good idea, everybody should conserve water, and as far as gardens go there’s a lot of older areas here that have huge amounts of grass,” added Quinones. Desert Shores isn’t the only community that needs to follow this mandate.

Joel Just, the CEO of Camco is working with several homeowner associations throughout the valley on this transition.

“The big push right now is there’s subsidies available for associations,” said Just. “I know in my area; Sun City Anthem is doing a lot of that. They are taking all that turf out and replanting with Xeriscape with desert plants.

Just said, this new standard will help recycle all the water needed despite some pushback from some homeowners.

“I recommend everybody to try and do it as soon as possible because the money that’s available is not being replenished. So, once it’s done, it’s done,” added Just. “Then you’ll have to do it on your own dime.”

Desert Shores also states on their website that the biggest challenge during this conversion will be to maintain and improve the community, also citing on their website that protecting property values and residents’ established community lifestyle is crucial.

Their website also states the association has received verbal approval that Desert Shores will be able to keep most of the lake-end landscaping and are applying for waivers to have this in writing.