LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas community came together to enjoy Jewish foods, art, and culture at the largest Jewish food event in Nevada.

On Sunday, Nevada’s Jewish Federation hosted the Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival at Tivoli Village. With admission being completely free, the event was a way for the local community to celebrate Super Sunday.

In addition, the event featured the PJ Library Kids Zone and attendees were able to donate blood through Vitalant’s mobile blood drive.

Donations from the event went towards the Jewish Family Service Agency.

According to their website, Jewish Nevada is Nevada’s Jewish Federation that serves as the representative organization for the 70,000 Jewish people in Nevada. They are the only organization charged with assessing and addressing the needs of the entire community.

