LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those from all over the Las Vegas valley came together Saturday morning for the Vegas Strong 5K, to commemorate the anniversary of the 1 October mass shooting.

The event started at 8 a.m. and there were 1,117 people registered for the race held in Downtown Las Vegas.

100% of the net proceeds from the annual event were donated to ongoing 1 October victim funds and other Las Vegas community-identified needs including the Vegas Strong Helping Hands Scholarship, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, and the Las Vegas Healing Garden.

8 News Now anchor Sasha Loftis and producers Brooke Dannen and Annie Dalbis at the Vegas Strong 5K on Sept. 30, 2023 (KLAS)

8 News Now reporter Brian Will and assignment editor Jon Cisowski of the Vegas Strong 5K on Sept. 30, 2023 (KLAS)

8 News Now reporter Brian Will, assignment editor Jon Cisowski, and anchor Brian Loftus at the Vegas Strong 5K on Sept. 30, 2023 (KLAS)

Medal given to all participants at the Vegas Strong 5K (KLAS)

Gamini Sugathadasa of Las Vegas finished in first place, Joe Regan of Las Vegas finished second, and Matt Stovall of Visalia, California finished third. Here are the results from the 5k.

Sunday marks the sixth anniversary of the mass shooting that ultimately took 60 lives at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.