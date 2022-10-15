LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, hundreds of people came together to remember a fallen Metro police officer who died Thursday morning.

Truong Thai, 49, was responding to a domestic disturbance call when he was shot and killed. Officer Thai had been with the Metro police department for over 20 years and the Las Vegas community came together at a candlelight vigil to honor him.

Officer Thai impacted so many lives as a mentor on the force and a coach in the community.

“As I thought about what I should say, I’ve been overwhelmed and flooded with emotions. For the last three years I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Thai, better than most,” said Officer Greg Hilton.

At Sunset Park, friends, family, and fellow police officers from across the valley came together to honor the fallen officer. His fellow South Central Area Command officers took the stage to talk about his presence on the force.

“I don’t think Thai ever met a person, he always met a friend and that is what I hope people remember about him. This was a guy who knew how to de-escalate and knew how to talk to the people. He was a helper, still working graveyards after 23 years on,” said Myron Hamm with the Las Vegas Police Protection Association who worked with Thai for over 20 years.

The Asian Community Development Council and the Injured Police Officers Fund hosted the candlelight vigil.

“Thai was the type of person who would encourage you to do the type of things, you didn’t think you had in you to do on your own,” said Thai’s niece, Janet Thai.

In addition to the vigil, the Injured Police Officers Fund is hosting a fundraiser on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nevada Coin Mart with 100% of the proceeds going to Officer Thai’s family.