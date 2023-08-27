LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the ongoing recovery efforts in Maui, those in Las Vegas came together for the 9th Island Love for Lahaina fundraising event at the Container Park in Downtown Las Vegas.

Angelica Villarta with the Asian American and Pacific Islander Chamber was pleased to see the turnout on Sunday. The event was a way for residents to give back to the Maui community after deadly wildfires wreaked havoc on the island.

“The beautiful thing about this event is as a community we have been able to gather all three regions of our Pacific Islanders in order to support what is happening in Maui,” Villarta said. “We weren’t sure what the community would look like so having this many people here today is phenomenal.”

9th Island Love for Lahaina fundraising event (KLAS)

The general manager of Container Park, James Gonzales, said he wanted to make the donation process as easy as possible for those working and attending the event.

“The vendor’s fees or truck fees all go directly to the Maui Strong fund and the QR code you can scan and send the money directly,” he said.

As for those who went out to support the cause, emotions were running deep as many in Las Vegas wanted to help in any way they could.

Sunday’s fundraiser lasted until about 9 p.m. and Gonzalez said Container Park plans on hosting smaller fundraisers every two to three months to continue helping those on the island.