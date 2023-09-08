LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A celebration on the historic westside took place Friday afternoon as the City of Las Vegas completed the Jackson Avenue street project.

The project focuses primarily between H and C streets near Owens Avenue and 15th Street.

Marcus Allen owns Masterpiece Barbershop on Jackson Street and said he is pleased to see the area flourish once again.

Jackson Avenue street project along the Las Vegas Historic Westside (KLAS)

His business along with several others are making a comeback after a fire started and destroyed their building.

“People broke in and burned the roof and it caught fire during the winter as people were trying to stay warm,” Allen told 8 News Now.

As the city completes the project those who live and work nearby are beyond thrilled to see the area thrive again.

“I grew up walking down this street, so it’s an honor to be a part of reopening this street for the community,” Allen added.

City of Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear told 8 News Now he is proud to be part of the revitalization project as the westside will always be his home.

“I’ve had so many people come to my office and say “I love all the work that you are doing on the westside,” he said. “How can I be a part of it and I think the time is now.”

Among the improvements, roadwork crews added street lights, installed wider sidewalks, added trees, new water lines and replaced the pavement.

The Jackson Avenue Street Project is part of the “Hundred Plan,” which means the Historic Urban Neighborhood Design Redevelopment.

It was created in 2016 as a way to better the Las Vegas Historic Westside.