Las Vegas, communities nationwide show love, support for Liam Husted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not only is the Las Vegas community sending condolences and support to the father of a 7-year-old allegedly killed by his mom, but communities in other states are, as well.

Liam Husted was found in a hiking area near Mountain Springs between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, is in police custody. She was arrested Tuesday in Denver and is expected to be extradited to Nevada.

Meanwhile, people from all over the country have taken to social media with messages for the little boy they didn’t even know. A memorial was created by strangers where the boy was found, and a Facebook page called “Justice for Liam Husted” was set up.

Friends and family of Liam’s dad are raising funds for a funeral through GoFundMe. There has been no shortage of people showing how much this case affected them.

Many of the comments on social media are asking, “How can a mother do this to her own child?”

In San Jose, California, where Liam lived with his mother and father, neighbors are expressing their shock, as they get ready for a vigil planned Thursday in the boy’s honor.

“Sad because I am a mother, too,” shared Patricia. “It’s very sad; that is the reason why I brought something here for Liam.”

Police have not released a motive in the killing, but Liam’s father told police, back in May, Moreno Rodriguez packed up their belongings and left with the 7-year-old.

How he died has not yet been released.