LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee has accepted more than 8,100 applicants into its volunteer program, the committee said in a release Wednesday.

The release said that those who wish to join TEAM LV, the volunteer team powered by Caesars Entertainment and Intermountain Health, can still register online, but will be placed on a waitlist. Those on the waitlist will be waiting for the confirmation of additional events and experiences leading into Super Bowl LVIII.

Volunteers who have already been accepted into TEAM LV will serve as ambassadors for Las Vegas leading up to and during the week of Super Bowl LVIII. This includes welcoming visitors, directing fans, supplying event information, and more.

Volunteers will “play an integral role in shaping and amplifying the Super Bowl experience for countless individuals from across the globe,” according to the press release.

“There is no other city as well-equipped to host and create welcoming, memorable experiences than Las Vegas,” Trevor Bobb, Senior Vice President of Volunteer Operations at the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee said in May.

Applicants will be notified this week if they are accepted into the volunteer program. TEAM LV volunteers will not receive tickets to Super Bowl LVIII, and positions will not be available at Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, the release said.