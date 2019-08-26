Las Vegas college students head back to the classroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time of year again: back to school for tens of thousands of local college students.

Students from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada State College and College of Southern Nevada started the fall 2019 semester Monday morning.

8 News Now’s Bianca Holman stopped by CSN, where over 50,000 credit and non-credit students are enrolled.

CSN is working to make higher education accessible for all and boasts the state’s largest and most diverse student body. About 70 percent of students work and go to school part time.

This year, they have several exciting programs and a new student union to look forward to.

The college recently invested $1 million in its Welding Technology program. The program is one of the most intense on the docket.

“There is a huge need in the country for welders,” CSN Applied Technologies instructor Matt Aschoff reveals, “We have 12 new welding booths and a new lab.”

The new drone program is also gaining steam. Art Eggers, professor of engineering technology, shared more and highlighted the importance of including it in the curriculum.

“We are always striving to be on the cutting edge of what’s happening in the industry,” Eggers says, “We want to prepare our students for what is out there.”

Students can partake in a little bit of everything, from learning to fly drones to building them.

There is still time to enroll at CSN for the fall semester. For more information, click here.

UNLV is set to have a dynamic year with its biggest incoming class on record, including 4,400 new undergraduates and more than 3,000 graduate or transfer students. School leaders credit the increase with improvements to campus facilities and programs.

More than 3,000 students will live on-campus this year, another record for the school.