Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities pledges $1K in Labor Day rideshare discounts to encourage safe, sober driving

Lyft’s signature mustache didn’t survive its latest trip to the barber. The ride-sharing company unveiled a new dashboard device Tuesday that it says will improve the Lyft experience for drivers and riders.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an ongoing effort to eradicate fatalities on Nevada’s Roadways, the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities has pledged $1,000 to help riders to access free Lyft credits, a value equaling 200 rides, to urge Las Vegans to designate a sober ride while celebrating this Labor Day.

Zero Fatalities, in partnership with Dignity Health, Zappos and Distill – a local bar, are offering up to $5 off two Lyft rides, from Monday, Sept. 7 at 12 a.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 11:30 p.m.

Use code SAFELDW2020 in the Lyft rideshare app to apply this discount. The promotion is available to new and existing Lyft users while supplies last.

The Coalition is proud to lead the proactive approach in encouraging safe, sober driving behaviors in Las Vegas. Labor Day marks the fifth occasion this year that Zero Fatalities has facilitated free Lyft credits locally in an effort to reduce crashes caused by impaired drivers.

“Year over year, we see increased roadway fatalities in the 100 days leading up to Labor Day. Many of these tragic fatalities are caused by human behaviors, poor decisions and are often preventable. We ask our neighbors to join our mission to decrease these fatalities by making the conscious decision to drive safe and use a sober ride this Labor Day,” said Zero Fatalities representative Andrew Bennett.

“Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican is happy to support the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities to help further the goal of achieving safer roadways this holiday weekend,” said President of Dignity Health Nevada, Lawrence Barnard. “It is important that we recognize traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility. During this long, holiday weekend, let’s celebrate responsibly and find a safe way home.”

To join the movement or for more information, please email zerofatalities@kirvindoak.com.