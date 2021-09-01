Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities offering free Lyft ride credits for Labor Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Labor Day weekend, the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is encouraging Nevadans to celebrate the long weekend responsibly by offering $15,000 in free Lyft ride credit.

The coalition remains steadfast in its efforts to reduce the number of roadway fatalities because “Lives are on the line.”

“With the number of roadway fatalities reaching record levels, they emphasize critical for Nevadans to make a conscious effort and Always Drive Sober,” said Zero Fatalities Program Manager, Andrew Bennett.

“By simply choosing to secure a sober ride home, Nevadans can prevent the unnecessary loss of life on our roadways this Labor Day Weekend,” Bennett added.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 3 and through 6 a.m. on Monday, September 6, the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities will offer $10 off one Lyft ride to new and existing users.

The exclusive offer can be accessed within the Lyft mobile app with code RIDESMARTLDW, while supplies last.

To learn more about Zero Fatalities and their efforts in Nevada please visit zerofatalitiesnv.com.