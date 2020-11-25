Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities launches $5 Off one Lyft Ride in effort to eliminate impaired crash during Thanksgiving holiday

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) – In an ongoing commitment to combat impaired driving and eradicate impaired-related fatalities on Nevada’s roadways, the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities has pledged $750 toward access to free Lyft rides in Las Vegas this Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 – Nov. 26.

“In 2019, we saw four fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday. Due to someone’s selfish decision to get behind the wheel impaired, there will always be an empty seat at the Thanksgiving table,” said Zero Fatalities Program Manager Andrew Bennett. “The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities implores everyone to always drive sober, ride smart when celebrating and remember lives are on the line.”

In affiliation with Dignity Healthy, Zappos, and Distill – a local bar, the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities will offer $5 off one Lyft ride to the first 150 new and existing users beginning Wednesday, 6 p.m. Nov. 25 through 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. The limited-time offer can be accessed within the Lyft mobile app with code SafeTurkey2020, while supplies last.