Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities hosts Independence Day activation to combat impaired fatalities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety Zero Fatalities program and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Hospitals held a brief press conference Thursday to discuss the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities Independence Day activation.

Representatives of the coalition addressed impaired driving trends and statistics in Las Vegas, the coalition’s focus in combating these trends, the importance of community involvement, and the coalition’s exclusive Lyft offering during Independence Day weekend. Lyft is offering a $2 discount if you use this code: LVCZFJULY4.