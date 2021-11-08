Las Vegas club preserves art of expression through calligraphy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With one blank sheet of paper, Nancy Sampson opens an entire world.

“It’s the tools and the practice that make it beautiful,” she said.

It’s a world of history and art. Nimble hands and steady patience. The practice of calligraphy.

“Calligraphy is not quick,” Sampson said. “It’s not like writing in cursive.”

She picked it up 40 years ago. Now, as most of the world texts and emails its way through the day, Sampson works on this craft.

And she’s not the only one.

“It’s an expression,” said Patty Craddock.

These are The Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes. A club for calligraphy.

“When things are neat and tidy and colorful and beautiful, I get joy from it,” Craddock said. “Nobody else might get joy from it.”

Club members meet every few months, honing their handwriting.

Last weekend, they gathered in-person for the first time since the pandemic started.

Working and collaborating on all sorts of art.

“I started doing calligraphy 30 years ago,” recalled Cindy Creighton. “It becomes writing on an envelope and you just want to do it more.”

It’s beautiful, handmade artwork.

It’s not that they don’t appreciate how we communicate these days. After all, we set up these interviews through email, not with carrier pigeons.

But the Scribes feel like that skill of handwriting, and that art of calligraphy is slowly getting lost.

It’s an expression. It’s creative. It’s a flourish.

“I think history is important. We don’t want to lose our history,” Craddock said.

With each stroke, the Scribes hope to save it.

“It is a fading skill and it shouldn’t be,” Sampson said.