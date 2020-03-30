Las Vegas closing playgrounds at city parks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas announced Monday morning it’s closing playgrounds at all of its parks in an effort to keep social distancing.

“Concerns were raised that social distancing was often difficult to maintain in playground areas. Governor Steve Sisolak also called for the closing of playgrounds because of so many high-touch surfaces,” according to a news release from the city.

The city will keep its 70 parks open for public use, just not the playgrounds. City workers will continue to do normal cleaning at the parks and restrooms will remain open so people can wash their hands. However the city does advise that people might want to bring hand sanitizer and/or disinfecting wipes with them if they touch any surfaces.