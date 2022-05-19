LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District launched its summer reading and activities challenge this week for kids, teens, and adults.

The challenge will run from May 15 to July 31, and will provide age-customized activities and reading recommendations for participants.

Participants can log their reading and activity progress for a chance to earn prizes like free books, pizza coupons, and branch grand prizes. Participants can complete up to three levels, each with different prizes.

To track your progress, create an account on Beanstack or track your progress on a printable log. For more information, visit this link.