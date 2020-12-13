Las Vegas-Clark County Library District closing all branches Dec. 16 due to pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All 25 branches of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District will be temporarily closing starting Wednesday, Dec. 16. The closures come as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Southern Nevada.

According to the library district’s Facebook page, the closure is meant to protect the most vulnerable customers and staff.

There will still be resources available on the library district’s website. Free Wi-Fi will also remain available in all of the library parking lots.

Customers will be able to return books and materials at book drops during the closure, but all late fees will be waived during this time period.

The library district is currently planning to reopen on Monday, January 4.