Las Vegas, Clark County call for nominations for recognition at Historic Westside Legacy Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and the City of Las Vegas are calling on the community to nominate individuals to be recognized at the Historic Westside Legacy Park.

The city and county have partnered on this project, with the former contributing $3.5 million for park design and construction and the latter contributing the land, internal costs and park maintenance.

Nominees must have made an impact on the Historic Westside through:

Activism

Philanthropy

Outreach

Education

Public impact

Partnership

Business development

Artistic and/or cultural merit

Other efforts in a long-term, demonstrable way

“This park will honor those who made a lasting impact in our community and paved the way for so many of us,” said Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly of District D in a news release. “Please let us know who you think should be in this park. We want to hear about all of those heroes who have come before us.”

They say the park’s mission is to honor people from all walks of life, from community leaders to artists, educators to philanthropists, and their contributions to the area.

Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear said, “We have so many amazing residents from the community who have contributed to the success of our community. I encourage everyone to submit nominations to help ensure the park is a reflection of our community.”

Enterprise Park, the area’s core, will feature several unique pieces to showcase the park’s mission, including:

Artist designed recognition plaques that represent past, present and future

Public artworks

Special Artifacts

Historical timeline walls

Theme markers

Double-sided monument plaque walls

Central Park Dedication

Information monument

A Community Advisory Panel will select those who will be recognized after nominations are reviewed. Community leaders and West Las Vegas historical experts chosen by the city and county make up the panel.

If you know someone you’d like nominate, click here. The last day to submit a nomination is Sunday, Sept. 20.

Park ground is expected to be broken at the end of this year.