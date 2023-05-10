LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas city marshals are searching for a person of interest in an auto burglary investigation.

The burglary occurred in April at Justice Myron Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park near Eastern and Sahara Avenue, according to the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety Deputy City Marshal Unit.

Person of interest in auto burglary investigation (City of Las Vegas)

Investigators believe that the suspect broke into a parked car and took credit cards from the vehicle. The suspect then used the victim’s credit cards at various locations including The Boulevard Mall and Top Wireless on Flamingo Road, city marshals said.

If the public has any information about this crime or can identify the person of interest, they are urged to contact Deputy City Marshal Investigators at 702-303-0938 or e-mail at bgoldyn@lasvegasnevada.gov. The public also can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com/.