Mike Janssen will take over as Las Vegas city manager on Sept. 1. (Photo: City of Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved a contract for Mike Janssen as the next city manager. He will assume those duties on Sept. 1.

Janssen will make $285,000 per year plus benefits.

Current City Manager Jorge Cervantes is retiring after 25 years with the city, serving as city manager since Nov. 15, 2020, according to the City of Las Vegas website.

Janssen, originally from Queens, New York, has been with the city for more than 25 years.

He came up through the ranks in Public Works, beginning as an engineering associate in 1997 and holding leadership positions including engineering project manager, assistant city traffic engineer, transportation manager and Public Works director. Since 2020, he has led a staff of 550 as executive director of infrastructure. That staff is responsible for planning, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining all of the city’s public infrastructure.

Janssen received his undergraduate degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Civil Engineering Technology and he has a Master of Public Administration from UNLV, according to the city.

He has been a licensed professional civil engineer since 1999, and a certified professional traffic operations engineer since 2004. In 2013, the Nevada Chapter of the Institute of Transportation Engineers recognized him as Transportation Engineer of the Year.