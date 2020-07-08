Las Vegas City Manager Scott D. Adams retiring, last day will be Nov. 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas City Manager Scott D. Adams is retiring, according to a City of Las Vegas tweet.

Adams presented his notice of retirement to the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday. Adams has served as city manager for three years, according to his LinkedIn.

Before serving as city manager, Adams previously served as a deputy city manager overseeing the departments of Economic and Urban Development, Community Services, Cultural Affairs and Parks and Recreation, according to his bio on Las Vegas’ city manager page.

His last day will be November 14, 2020.