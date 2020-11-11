Las Vegas City Hall to stay open with ‘strict’ COVID-19 safety precautions in place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas announced on Twitter Wednesday that its City Hall in downtown Las Vegas will remain open with “strict adherence to required health, distancing and all safety conditions.”

The announcement came a day after Gov. Sisolak’s Tuesday news briefing where he urged Nevadans to stay at home for the next two weeks to help limit the spread and recent surge of COVID-19. Sisolak calls the recommended plan, which is not a mandate, “Stay at Home 2.0.”

In response to the governor’s plea, the City of Las Vegas said it will remain open “until further notice.”

We’ve received questions about whether we will remain open over the next two weeks. We are open until further notice. We continue strict adherence to required health, distancing and all safety conditions. — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) November 11, 2020

“We continue strict adherence to required health, distancing and all safety conditions.” – City of Las Vegas tweet

Gov. Sisolak’s “Stay Home 2.0” initiative includes:

Only going out if you have to

Limiting exposure to those outside your household

Avoiding gatherings

Gov. Sisolak said, “we’re walking a tightrope,” regarding Nevada’s current COVID-19 situation. In Tuesday’s briefing, he said hospitalizations are surging and we cannot wait for a vaccine to take action.

Following the governor’s news conference Tuesday, the City of North Las Vegas said in a statement that as cases of COVID-19 rise in Nevada they have been “a leader in upholding and enforcing the Governor’s directives to keep people safe and healthy.” The city also stated that it stands with the governor in asking people to stay vigilant and at home for the next 14 days.

#BREAKING: City of North Las Vegas closes City Hall for 2 weeks to support Gov. Sisolak's 'Stay Home 2.0' plan https://t.co/YH1dY6YAyv #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) November 11, 2020

In line with this statement, North Las Vegas said its City Hall will be closed for the next 14 days.