Las Vegas City Hall to shine red Monday night to honor firefighters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday, May 4 is International Firefighters’ Day, and to honor our local heroes as well as those that fight fires around the world, Las Vegas City Hall will shine red.

The day is designed to thank all firefighters around the world for their extraordinary commitment, exceptional courage and for their selfless service, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says.

While the day is celebrated worldwide, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in the U.S. is asking everyone to “Shine Your Light for Firefighters” by displaying a red light on your home.

The date chosen for International Firefighters’ Day was linked to the feast of St. Florian, the patron saint of firefighters. The day is also known as “St. Florian’s Day” worldwide, and has been a tradition for more than 150 years in Europe.

The symbol for International Firefighters’ Day is a red/blue ribbon; red is for fire and blue is for water.

In Southern Nevada some of the firefighting agencies include: