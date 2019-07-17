Las Vegas City Councilman wants to get rid of HOV lane restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ever since they opened, there’s been a lot of controversy surrounding the HOV lanes on U.S. 95 and I-15. The rules of the lanes are being enforced 24/7, and they have been for a few weeks now. However, Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony is working on getting rid of the restrictions.

“If it were up to me, I would do away with the HOV lanes and open them up to everybody,” Anthony said.

Anthony says he’s been getting several calls from his constituents asking for an end to constant HOV lane enforcement. So plans to introduce the resolution at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

“I think a compromise that a lot of people could live with, is if we go back to having these HOV lanes restricted to certain hours in the morning and certain hours in the afternoon,” Anthony said.

The only vehicles that can travel in HOV lanes are vehicles that have two or more people inside. But according to Anthony, that’s keeping the lanes pretty empty.

“We’re causing people to break the law, and that’s not really fair to our citizens,” Anthony said.

“We are continuing to monitor HOV lane usage,” said Tony Illia, the spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The Nevada Department of Transportation maintains that HOV lanes reduce traffic. NDOT says as of right now there’s not enough data yet to see how effective the HOV lanes have been. But they believe around-the-clock enforcement is the best option.

“Converting those lanes during the overnight hours would create variable speeds, movements, and also make it more difficult to enforce as well,” Illia said.

When it comes to driving in the HOV lanes, valley drivers are split.

8 News NOW Reporter Orko Mana has the story.