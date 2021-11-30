Las Vegas City Council to recognize ‘Citizen of the Month’ and first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council will recognize the December “Citizen of the Month” at its Dec. 1 City Council meeting set to begin following their 8:30 a.m. Redevelopment Agency meeting at City Hall.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman will present the recognition to David Hudzick, principal of the Clarence A. Piggott Academy of International Studies.

Hudzick was recently named the 2021 Nevada Elementary National Distinguished Principal of the Year for his work at the school.

In addition, Ward 6 Councilwoman Michele Fiore is scheduled to recognize the work of first responders in Las Vegas, including members of the Department of Public Safety, the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department, and the Las Vegas Municipal Court Marshals.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s government access television station and on the KCLV website.

The ceremony will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 495 S. Main Street.