LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– At Wednesday’s meeting, the Las Vegas City Council unanimously ratified Jason Potts as the city’s new Department of Public Safety director.

With 22 years of municipal policing experience, Potts was selected for the director position by City Manager Jorge Cervantes. Potts will lead the city’s Department of Public Safety, which provides the public with law enforcement and detention services. This department manages the city jail and includes the deputy city marshals (who provide public safety at city parks and facilities), as well as animal protection services.

Potts started his policing career with the Vallejo Police Department in northern California, where he moved up the ranks to captain, leading the Operations Bureau, Investigations Bureau, and Emergency Services Unit. Before his career in municipal policing, he worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection as a border patrol agent.

Potts is an advocate for evidence-based policing and serves on the Executive Board for the American Society of Evidence-Based policing. He also is a member of the Council on Criminal Justice and is a National Policing Institute Fellow.