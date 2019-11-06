Las Vegas City Council officially approves sale of historic Huntridge Theater

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas finally approved the sale of the historic Huntridge Theater.
The theater opened for business on October 10, 1944. It is near the busy intersection of Maryland Parkway and Charleston. It was the first non-segregated theater in Las Vegas.
It has been closed since 2004, but the city has tried to come up with different proposals to clean it up and re-open it. The city has been described as the “middleman” in the transaction.
The developer plans to reopen the location with an “entertainment element.”