Las Vegas City Council officially approves sale of historic Huntridge Theater

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas finally approved the sale of the historic Huntridge Theater.

The #lvcouncil has officially approved the sale of the Huntridge Theater in east Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/vCbqeJ3kdA — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) November 6, 2019

The theater opened for business on October 10, 1944. It is near the busy intersection of Maryland Parkway and Charleston. It was the first non-segregated theater in Las Vegas.

It has been closed since 2004, but the city has tried to come up with different proposals to clean it up and re-open it. The city has been described as the “middleman” in the transaction.

The developer plans to reopen the location with an “entertainment element.”