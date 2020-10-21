Las Vegas City Council: Huntridge Theater item passes unanimously, J Dapper purchasing, taking over renovation project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas just unanimously passed an item in today’s City Council meeting that settles a dispute over the renovation of the Huntridge Theater.

Parties have reached a proposed settlement where a third party, J Dapper, will rehabilitate the Huntridge Theater.

Although the City will not contribute any funds under the settlement agreement, the City will supervise and monitor the rehabilitation of the Huntridge Theater.

Rehabilitation obligations include:

After the closing of its acquisition of the Huntridge Theater, according to the settlement, J. Dapper agrees to make reasonable progress towards the rehabilitation of the Huntridge Theatre, for use in the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives program, including, preservation of:

Part of the 1944 construction, exterior walls

Interior configuration of the lobby and theater spaces

Marquee as it presently exists after 1980 and 1993 renovations

Monument sign

Also mentioned in the settlement, after the closing of its acquisition of the Huntridge Theater, J. Dapper will allow inspection of the Huntridge Theater building at all reasonable times, at least twice a year, through the City’s Las Vegas Historic Preservation Commission, and provide quarterly reports to the Commission advising of its actions to cause rehabilitation, until the renovation is completed.

Upon rehabilitation of the building, J. Dapper also agrees in the settlement, to apply to the City of Las Vegas Historic Preservation Commission for the inclusion of the Huntridge Theater on the Historic Registry of the City of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.